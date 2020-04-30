Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM P. "BILL" FREIMUTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM P. "BILL" FREIMUTH, 77, went home to his Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 8, 1942, he was a son of the late Robert J. Sr. and Harvena P. Freimuth. He was a 1960 graduate of North Side High School. He worked 23 years for International Harvester and then retired from JB Tool & Die after 15 years. Bill was a wonderful husband and father and grandfather. On May 4, 1963 Bill married Kathleen (Andrews), and she survives along with their children, Diane Freimuth and Andy (Jennifer) Freimuth; grandchildren, Clinton, Nicholas, Joshua (Kayla), Isabella, and Isaiah; great-granddaughter, Kimber; sister-in-law, Rhonda Freimuth and her children, Lisa, Bob and Amy; and sister-in-law, Sherry Suciu and her sons, Michael and Barry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bob; and brother-in-law, Mike. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private funeral service. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Advantage Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements.



