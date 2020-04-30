WILLIAM P. "BILL" FREIMUTH (1942 - 2020)
Obituary
WILLIAM P. "BILL" FREIMUTH, 77, went home to his Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 8, 1942, he was a son of the late Robert J. Sr. and Harvena P. Freimuth. He was a 1960 graduate of North Side High School. He worked 23 years for International Harvester and then retired from JB Tool & Die after 15 years. Bill was a wonderful husband and father and grandfather. On May 4, 1963 Bill married Kathleen (Andrews), and she survives along with their children, Diane Freimuth and Andy (Jennifer) Freimuth; grandchildren, Clinton, Nicholas, Joshua (Kayla), Isabella, and Isaiah; great-granddaughter, Kimber; sister-in-law, Rhonda Freimuth and her children, Lisa, Bob and Amy; and sister-in-law, Sherry Suciu and her sons, Michael and Barry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bob; and brother-in-law, Mike. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private funeral service. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Advantage Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2020
