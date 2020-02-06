WILLIAM PERRY

WILLIAM PERRY, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Summit City Nursing & Rehab, Fort Wayne. He was survived by friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Squires. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Feb, 13, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2020
