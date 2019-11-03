WILLIAM R. KERCHEVAL, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Born on July 31, 1946 in Richmond, Ind., he was the son of the late Harry and Janet (Kienker) Kerche -val. Bill worked for GTE doing data processing for 29 years. He enjoyed woodworking, theatre, photography and fishing. He really enjoyed time with his family especially his grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marty (Gaunt) Kercheval; children, Adam (Laura) Atherton and Rebecca Petrie; grandchildren, Dylan Atherton, Ayla Cassidente, Ryan Petrie, and Benjamin Petrie; great-granddaughter, Reina Avendano; niece, Chris Conley; and nephew, Doug Conley. Also preceding him in passing was his son, Brian Kercheval; and sister, Sally Conley. A memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 468050, with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Purdue Fort Wayne Theatre Department. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019