WILLIAM R. KLAEHN, 98, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, 5:50 a.m., at Seasons Care Homes in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 8, 1922, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Julius F. and Lillian C. (Walbolt) Klaehn. He graduated from North Side High School in 1940 and served in the United States Army during World War II with the Battery A, 220th Field Artillery Battalion. He attended Northwestern University, University of Minnesota, and the College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis. He married Janet Yvonne Foley on Oct. 5, 1943; she preceded him in death on March 3, 2012. William was the fourth generation to own Klaehn Funeral Homes, Inc. in Fort Wayne, serving as president and chief executive officer for over 50 years. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church, Wayne Masonic Lodge No. 25, and Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne where he served as Thrice Potent Master from 1976 to 1977. He was the youngest Mizpah Shrine Potentiate in 1967 and he became a 33rd degree Freemason in 1978. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. He often said that he could not die until the Cubs won the World Series. Survivors include sons, Gary R. (Rosanne) Klaehn of Leo and Jeffrey R. (Christy) Klaehn of Westfield; daughters, Kay (Jerry) Misik of Tega Cay, S.C., Karen L. Anastos, Gail A. MacMaster and Janet S. (Terry) McNulty, all of Hingham, Mass., and Jill J. Streich of Fort Wayne; 22 grandchildren, 45 great- grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Jeannet Klaehn; and granddaughter, Jane McNulty. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Gary Erdos officiating. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events. Preferred memorials are to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home c/o Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750.