Or Copy this URL to Share

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

KLAEHN, WILLIAM R.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events. Arrangements by Bailey-Love Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store