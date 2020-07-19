1/1
WILLIAM R. "BILL" LEWIS
WILLIAM "BILL" R. LEWIS, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Saginaw, Mich., he was the son of the late Norman and Faye Lewis. Bill graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1964. He married the love of his life, Audrey, in 1965. Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1964 to 1968 including a tour in Vietnam. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1974 with a B.S. in Business Administration. After a short time in public accounting, Bill opened his own CPA firm in Fort Wayne where he took great pride in helping his beloved clients achieve success. Bill is survived by his two children, Wendy (husband Steve) Dumas and Brian (wife LaShawn) Lewis; grandchildren, James, Adalee, Elise, Ruby, and Maya Dumas, and Brynlee Lewis; brothers, Norm, Doug and Bob; and sisters, Nancy, and Jeannie. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Audrey; and his parents, Norm and Faye. Due to current circumstances, a small private family service was held at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
