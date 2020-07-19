WILLIAM "BILL" R. LEWIS, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Saginaw, Mich., he was the son of the late Norman and Faye Lewis. Bill graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1964. He married the love of his life, Audrey, in 1965. Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1964 to 1968 including a tour in Vietnam. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1974 with a B.S. in Business Administration. After a short time in public accounting, Bill opened his own CPA firm in Fort Wayne where he took great pride in helping his beloved clients achieve success. Bill is survived by his two children, Wendy (husband Steve) Dumas and Brian (wife LaShawn) Lewis; grandchildren, James, Adalee, Elise, Ruby, and Maya Dumas, and Brynlee Lewis; brothers, Norm, Doug and Bob; and sisters, Nancy, and Jeannie. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Audrey; and his parents, Norm and Faye. Due to current circumstances, a small private family service was held at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.