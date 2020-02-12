WILLIAM R. "SOONIE" NANCE (1950 - 2020)
  • "My condolences to the family, RIP Soonie "
    - Walter Scott
Obituary
WILLIAM R. "SOONIE" NANCE, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hospice Home. He was born March 1, 1950 in Florence, Ala. Surviving are his wife, Georgia Nance; sons, Corey, Anthony and Tommy (Saffron) Cooper and Adam McLaughlin; daughters, Erica D. (Barnard) Felix, Wynette Nance, Marvette (Melvin) White and Giovanni Cooper; a host of other family and friends. Celebration of Life Service is noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Imani Baptist Temple, 2920 Indiana Ave., with calling one hour prior. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020
