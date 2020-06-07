WILLIAM ROGERS SHERBONDY, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born June 20, 1943, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of William H. Sher bondy and Helen Rogers Sherbondy. In 1961, Bill graduated from South Side High School and then attended Parsons College where he received a B.A. degree in English. He subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in South Korea. In 1973, he was discharged at Fort Lewis, Washington. He then worked for Falstaff Brewery as a chemist and later for United Technologies for many years. He was married and divorced from Ramona Ortiz. Bill enjoyed his cars. His convertible Mazda Miata was his favorite transportation to and from work in good weather. He also enjoyed camping and reading. He attended church services at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. His only survivors are first cousins on the Sherbondy side of the family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Anne Sherbondy Rorick.



