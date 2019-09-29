WILLIAM S. OSBORN, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Bill is survived by wife Dawn; and children, Steven, Roshelle, John, and Stephen -ie; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike (Donna), and Terry; sisters, Marge (Kevin) Smith, Jackie (Greg) David, Rose Couch, Helen Bartels, and Chris (Dave) Baker. Bill was preceded in death by parents Milton and Joan Osborn; brothers, Herb and John; sister, Debbie Coulardot. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019