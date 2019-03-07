Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. WILLIAM "LEE" SHAFFER. View Sign

DR. WILLIAM "LEE" SHAFFER, DDS, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born Nov. 11, 1930, he was the son of the late John Hoagland Shaffer and Elpha Louise (Slayback) Shaffer. He was married to Barbara Shaffer; she preceded him in death in 2009. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. After retiring, he taught at IPFW and practiced at the Mathew 25 Health Clinic. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. Surviving relatives include five children, Cindy (Steve) Carr of Peyton, Colo., Amy Schioldager of Lafayette, Calif., Pam (Tony) Robinson of Waterloo, Ind., Doug Shaffer and David (Angie) Shaffer, both of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Greg Johnston and Jim (Grace) Johnston, both of Fort Wayne, Bryan (Tammy) Johnston of Bowling Brook, Ill., Chris (Cheryl) Johnston of Sycamore, Ill., and Laurie (Barry) Owens of Zionsville, Ind.; three grandchildren, Tony Carr, Ryan and Reid Schioldager; and step-grandchildren, Cheryl, Ben, Tom, Kristi, Jennifer, Zachary, Drew, Nick, Mary, Sam, Paul, Patrick, Brennen, Janelle, and Brett. He was also preceded in death by his son, Scott Shaffer. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. To view the guestbook and send online condolences, visit



