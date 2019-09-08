WILLIAM "BILL" SHULL, 99 formerly of Columbia City, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 12:07 a.m. at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla, where he had been a resident since 2017. Born in Orland, Ind. on Feb. 19, 1920, he was a son of the late Ralph and Fern (McDowell) Shull. His formative years were spent in Steuben County. He attended Angola High School. In February 1942 he was enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served as an airplane maintenance technician in Algeria-French Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, and completed his service in India-Burma. Staff-Sergeant Shull was honorably discharged on Sept. 3, 1945. On Oct. 12, 1946, he was united in marriage to Vivian Arietta "Peggy" Mynhier. They made their home in Auburn for three years then moved to Celina, Ohio, Piqua, Ohio and then Kendallville, Ind. In 1955 they moved to Columbia City and in 1970 Crooked Lake, Columbia City. Peggy died Oct. 12, 2018. He spent his work career in the hardwood lumber business specializing in veneers. He was the owner and operator of Lake States Veneer from 1990 until his retirement in 2006 and a veneer dealer/broker from 1981 to 1990. He had previously worked for Holmes & Company Lumber, Columbia City, from 1957 to 1981 where he retired as president of the company. He was a member of American Legion Post 253, North Webster, and a lifetime member and past president of the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen's Association. He is survived by two sons, Don (Carol) Shull of Columbia City and Rodney (Faye) Shull of Larwill; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Additionally, he was also preceded in death by sister, Virginia Ulmer. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Sparta Cemetery, 2687 US-33, Kimmell, Ind. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City. Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019