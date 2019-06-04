SCOTT WILLIAM SIMPSON, 55, of Fort Wayne, left this earth on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born June 20, 1963, in Fort Wayne, Scott moved to Truth or Consequences, N.M., in 1978. He attended and graduated from the local high school. Scott enrolled at NMSU Las Cruces, N.M., and earned his B.S. degree in Computer Science. He went on to earn his Master's degree in Business Administration and received his Registered Nurse degree. Scott loved sports and was Captain of his high school football team and ran track in Truth or Consequences, N.M. He also enjoyed playing golf. Scott was President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a sports ministry. "He will be so missed by all who knew and loved him." Scott is temporarily leaving behind, his loving mother, Sandra Simpson Polaski, (husband Frank Polaski Jr.) of Fort Wayne; daughter, Maggie Simpson of Las Cruces, N.M.: brother, Marc E. Simpson and his son, Dylan of Truth or Consequences, N.M. Scott is also survived by his uncle, Paul Simpson; aunt and uncle Pat and Bob Linn; cousins, Lora (Denis) Stillman, Steve (Mary Jo) Linn, and Lisa (Tom) Hodges. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Richard Simpson. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Parking available behind the church off of Van Buren St. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .S.P.C.A. of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019