WILLIAM "BILL" SUTTON, 91, of Paulding, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He is survived by his children, Mary Alice (James) Brown, William "Bo" (Patricia) Sutton, Lou Ann Bates, Danny (Kim) Sutton, and Sally (Chris) Doster; 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores (Ames); a brother, three sisters, and granddaughter. Private family service is 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, the family is requesting that those attending the visitation or service observe wearing face masks and refrain from physical touch while offering the family support. He will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750, Silver Springs, MD 20910; or Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 St. Rt. 108, Napoleon, OH 43545. Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com