1/1
WILLIAM "BILL" SUTTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM "BILL" SUTTON, 91, of Paulding, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He is survived by his children, Mary Alice (James) Brown, William "Bo" (Patricia) Sutton, Lou Ann Bates, Danny (Kim) Sutton, and Sally (Chris) Doster; 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores (Ames); a brother, three sisters, and granddaughter. Private family service is 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, the family is requesting that those attending the visitation or service observe wearing face masks and refrain from physical touch while offering the family support. He will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750, Silver Springs, MD 20910; or Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 St. Rt. 108, Napoleon, OH 43545. Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Service
02:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved