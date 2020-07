Or Copy this URL to Share

SUTTON, WILLIAM "BILL": Private family service is 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, the family is requesting that those attending the visitation or service observe wearing face masks and refrain from physical touch while offering the family support.



