WILLIAM "RUSTY" TAFT, 68, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home from complications of ALS "Lou Gerig's Disease". Born in Chicago, he was a son of the late Bill and Carrie Taft. He was raised in Muncie, Ind., before relocating to Springfield, Ill. Rusty retired from Terminix in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn "Lynnie" Taft; daughter, Alexis Lynne Taft; son, Andrew "Drew" C. Taft; brother, John (Mary Kay Solecki) Taft; and niece, Mara (Zach) DiGregerio. Memorial service is noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Memorial contributions in honor of Rusty may be made to ALS Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 20, 2019