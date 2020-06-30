WILLIAM TILDEN BONTA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM TILDEN BONTA, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born July 18, 1926 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and Grace Bonta. Bill proudly served his country in the 188th Parachute Glider Infantry during World War II. He is survived by children, Dave (Deborah) Bonta of Grabill, Rick (Kay) Bonta of Indianapolis; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Thalia "Bonnie" Bonta; daughters, Lori M. Beck, in 2001 and Pamela Brown in 2019. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to Amvets or Wounded Warrior Project. www.covingtonmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved