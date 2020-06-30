WILLIAM TILDEN BONTA, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born July 18, 1926 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and Grace Bonta. Bill proudly served his country in the 188th Parachute Glider Infantry during World War II. He is survived by children, Dave (Deborah) Bonta of Grabill, Rick (Kay) Bonta of Indianapolis; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Thalia "Bonnie" Bonta; daughters, Lori M. Beck, in 2001 and Pamela Brown in 2019. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to Amvets or Wounded Warrior Project. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.