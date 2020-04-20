WILLIAM (BILL) VIAR, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Alberto Viar and Aurea (Matos) Viar, who survives. Also surviving are his wife, Terri (Snell) Viar; daughter, Erica Viar (significant other Daniel Sheroff), daughter, Monica Viar (son-in law Alex Brun); sister, Nancy (Chris) Johnston, sister, Linda (Mike) Petkof. Private graveside services on Friday, May 8, 2020. Celebration of Life service at a later date. For date and location refer to www.FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020