WILLIAM (BILL) VIAR

  • "so sorry to read this.you have our thoughts and prayer sad..."
    - Louis & Carolyn Diller
  • "Viar and Snell families, You all have my deepest sympathy. ..."
    - Paula Clouse
  • "I so enjoyed getting to know Bill through the National..."
    - Cheryle Jones Syracuse
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN
46250
(317)-849-3616
WILLIAM (BILL) VIAR, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Alberto Viar and Aurea (Matos) Viar, who survives. Also surviving are his wife, Terri (Snell) Viar; daughter, Erica Viar (significant other Daniel Sheroff), daughter, Monica Viar (son-in law Alex Brun); sister, Nancy (Chris) Johnston, sister, Linda (Mike) Petkof. Private graveside services on Friday, May 8, 2020. Celebration of Life service at a later date. For date and location refer to www.FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020
