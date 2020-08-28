WILLIAM "BILL" W. BALDWIN, Ph.D., 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on July 27, 1940, he was the son of Hiram and Ethel (Smith) Baldwin. A resident of Fort Wayne and formerly of Gary, Ind., (Miller Beach), and Snow Lake, Fremont, Ind., he married Sharon M. Sutton on June 25, 1975. Bill was a graduate of Indiana Central College and received his Masters and PhD from Indiana University, Bloomington. He retired after 42 years of combined educational service from Indiana University Northwest Medical School in 2005 as Assistant Dean and Executive Director of the Northwest Center for Medical Education, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, and in his early career a teacher at George Washington High School in Indianapolis Ind. He was the 2005 recipient of the distinguished Sagamore of Wabash Award; a member of Rotary International in which he was the 2004-2005 Governor, District 6540; and the United States Power Squadron. He and Sharon enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and he was an avid fisherman. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly C. Covell - Campbell and Frank Campbell of Osawatomie, Kan.; step grand-daughter, Krystle Campbell (Ryan Gindlesperger) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; brother-in-law, Wayne Lantz of Fort Wayne; and numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joanne B. Lantz and Alvera M. Shaw; brother-in-law, David R. Shaw; and nephew, David J. Shaw. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Ind. Dr. William Smith will officiate the service. Due to the current pandemic masks will be required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rotary International or Indiana University Northwest School of Medicine. Internment provided by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com