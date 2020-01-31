WILLIAM W. WETZEL, 69, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Heritage Park Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born July 8, 1950 in Keiths -burg, Ill., he was a son of the late William Bower and Mary Elizabeth Wetzel. William graduated from North Side High School in 1969. He was a tool and die maker and all around handyman at Lincoln Manufacturing for 34 years. William enjoyed snowmobiling in the upper peninsula of Michigan and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his sons, William Wetzel of Fort Wayne, Ind., Andrew Wetzel of Seattle, Wash.; sister, Theresa (Kurt) Geiselman of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Ellen (Marc) Dunfee of Mississippi; 10 nieces and nephews; and longtime best friends Bill (Kiki) Pierce of Fort Wayne, Ind. William was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lee and Jay Wetzel. Private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visitwww.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 31, 2020