WILLIE J. "BUSTER" TAYLOR

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
WILLIE J. "BUSTER" TAYLOR, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and retired from General Electric Company after 43 years of service. Surviving are his wife, Cheryl; children, Loretta (Pat) Edwards, Margaret (Isaac) Manning, Donald and Mark A. Taylor; brother, Preston (Christine) Chaney; and a host of grandchildren, other family members and friends. Service is noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www. ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2019
