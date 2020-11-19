WILLIE JAMES ELDRIDGE, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born in Selma, Ala., on Aug. 5, 1938, he was a son of the late George F. and Annie Lee Washington Eldridge. Willie graduated from Central High School in June of 1960. He became ill as a young man and never fully recovered. He leaves to cherish his memory brothers, Frank, George (Carolyn Sue) and Johnnie (Joyce Ann), both of Fort Wayne and A.C. (Juanita) Eldridge of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; sisters, Ethel Brewer and Anne Bryant, both of Fort Wayne and Joanne Eldridge (Darryl) Tucker of Sheffield Lake, Ohio. Nieces, Elizabeth Howard, Diane and Caroline Brewer were also very close to Willie. Willie affectionately known as "Uncle Pie" has a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who will also cherish his memory. Willie was preceded in death by brothers, Glenn, Charlie and Bishop Clarence Eldridge and sister, Ernesteen Smith. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. All COVID-19 protocols and restrictions will be strictly followed. "Please take the time to hold your family members close and tell them that you love them." The family would like to thank the medical professionals and staff at the Byron Health Center for the care and comfort that was given to Willie over the years. Care entrusted to Nelson Memorial Gardens. Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. "Where Family is all that Matters", 1338 Eliza St., Fort Wayne.