WILLIE SIMMONS SR., 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Born Nov. 17, 1922, in Springfield, La., was the son of Louis and Drella Simmons. He was an Army veteran. He worked as a pipe fitter for International Harvester and owned his plumbing business until his retirement. Surviving are his children, Laura (Pam) Simmons, Wilinetta (Willi) Tucker - Hall, Willie (Bill) Simmons Jr., and Avis R. Hayden; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Simmons, in 2015. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2019