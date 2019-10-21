Willie Simmons Sr. (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Simmons Sr..
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIE SIMMONS SR., 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Born Nov. 17, 1922, in Springfield, La., was the son of Louis and Drella Simmons. He was an Army veteran. He worked as a pipe fitter for International Harvester and owned his plumbing business until his retirement. Surviving are his children, Laura (Pam) Simmons, Wilinetta (Willi) Tucker - Hall, Willie (Bill) Simmons Jr., and Avis R. Hayden; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Simmons, in 2015. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.