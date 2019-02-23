WILLIE "RAY" TURNER, 83, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born Aug. 23, 1935, in Middlesboro, Ky., he served his country as a Vietnam War Army veteran. Ray was a welder by trade during his working career. He enjoyed fixing and building things, working on cars, drinking a cold beer in the summer, and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Eileen Turner; children, Mary (Dan Borton) Howell, Shirley Butler, Ray (Penny) Turner, Nancy (Roman) Luna, and Patrick (Jennifer) Turner; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three siblings. Service is noon Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019