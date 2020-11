Or Copy this URL to Share

Share WILLODEAN's life story with friends and family

Share WILLODEAN's life story with friends and family

WHITE, WILLODEAN WILMA LEMON: Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Covid 19 restrictions limit 25 people in the building. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Call the funeral home for an appointment time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store