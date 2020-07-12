WILMA D. LOCK, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born June 21, 1937 in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of the late James and Vivian (Weir) Bell. Surviving are her children, Lynn Lock, Tina Marie (Virgil) Saylor, and Allen (Kelly) Lock; brother, Don (Sharon) Bell; sister, Edith (Gary) Hayes; four grandchildren; and five great-granchildren. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 12, 2020.