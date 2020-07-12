1/1
WILMA D. LOCK
WILMA D. LOCK, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born June 21, 1937 in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of the late James and Vivian (Weir) Bell. Surviving are her children, Lynn Lock, Tina Marie (Virgil) Saylor, and Allen (Kelly) Lock; brother, Don (Sharon) Bell; sister, Edith (Gary) Hayes; four grandchildren; and five great-granchildren. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
