WILMA J. SIMPSON, 91, of Allen County, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Village of Heritage, Monroe ville. Born May 15, 1928, in DeKalb County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Bennoie and Josephine (Kintz) Rice. She worked as a homemaker. Surviving are her son, Terry Simpson of Fort Wayne; brother, Lester Rice of Fort Wayne, two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and six step great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Simpson; daughter, Linda Simpson; son, Jeffrey Simpson; stepdaughter, Eva Geiger; stepson, Richard Simpson Jr.; and siblings, Ben Rice, Charles Rice, Pauline Campbell, Esther Swoverland, Henrietta Aughinbaugh, and Rachel Kobiela. There will be no public service at this time. Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Please share condolences at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019