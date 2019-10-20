Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILMA JOHANNA LAGEMANN - BAMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILMA JOHANNA LAGEMANN - BAMER, 96, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at her home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Luella Mailand Lage-mann and Elmer H. Lagemann. She graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, where she was active in their musical sorority, Zeta Alpha. After high school, Wilma attended Purdue University and was an active member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. Wilma was married to the late Bernard H. Bamer for 22 years. They made their home in Coshocton, Ohio, where they raised five children. Wilma was a devoted mother and a mentor to others. She was active in her church and volunteered for the Ohio Federation of Women's Clubs, serving as State Treasurer and District President. After Wilma's domestic career, she worked 18 years as Investor Relations Coordinator with Belden and Blake Corporation in Canton, Ohio. Upon retirement, Wilma relocated to Florida to be closer to her children. Wilma is survived by her five children, Ronald H. Bamer, Nancy A. Woods, Jean A. Fox, Robert H. Bamer, and Mary A. Ramsier; sister, Lois J. Huser; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wilma was also preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn J. Lagemann; brother, Frank H. Lagemann; and son-in-law, William Fox. Wilma will be cremated. A memorial service and inurnment for the immediate family and close friends will be held at a later date in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Fla.

