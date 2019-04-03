WILMA L. MISHLER, 98, entered into rest on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born on Sept. 6, 1920. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and John Springer of Ellerslie, Ga.; a sister, Doris Mast of Nappanee, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Jessie Mishler of Belvedere, S.C.; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six great- great-grandchildren, and a numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harold Mishler; a son, Richard Mishler; a granddaughter, Donna Goodridge; and a brother Clifford Holdeman. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Aiken Memorial Gardens, with Dr. John M. Younginer Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841 or to a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta. (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019