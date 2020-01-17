WILMA L. SCHMIDT, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence. Born Dec. 20, 1936 in Schumm, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Arnold L. and Naomi M. Schumm. She married the late Paul F. Schmidt on Feb. 16, 1958, and helped operate the family farm. She was a member of Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and Ladies Guild. Surviving are son, Calvin W. (Annette) Schmidt of Fort Wayne; daughter, Joan S. (Brian) Mehaffey of Northbrook, Ill.; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Braden) Julian, Heather (Austin) Laugen, Lauren, Elyse and Finn Mehaffey. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory J. Schmidt; infant twin brother and sister; sister, Lois M. Schumm and brother, Frederick J. Schumm. Committal service only at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, Covington Road.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 17, 2020