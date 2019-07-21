WILMA M. DRUDGE, 94, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at The Cedars, Leo. She was born and raised in Rochester, N.Y. She attended Nazareth Academy and was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She married the late Pando Yolevich in 1951, and later married the late Kenneth Drudge of Warsaw in 1977. She and Ken lived in Warsaw until they retired in Plant City, Fla. She relocated to Fort Wayne in 2006. She was a resident of The Towne House and later The Cedars nursing home. She is survived by her sons, Steven Yolevich of Plant City, Fla., Jeffrey Yolevich of Byron, N.Y., and James (Carrie) Yolevich of Fort Wayne; stepson, Richard (Susan) Yolevich of Hilton, N.Y.; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and four step great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, all of Rochester, N.Y. Rosary service is 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Spiritual Center Chapel, Door 2, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. A Mass of Christian Burial and Inurnment will be at a later date in Rochester, N.Y. Memorials may be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019