WILMA M. PETERSEN, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born May 5, 1925, in Wood burn, Ind., she was one of six children and a daughter of Eli and Emma Steiner. Wilma was born in Woodburn, Ind., and later graduated from Taylor University with a degree in elementary education and home economics. She met her husband, Vernon, in Winona Lake, Ind. They married in June of 1947 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They loved each other very much and set a godly example for all who knew them. Wilma taught elementary school for several years and served faithfully alongside her husband as a pastor's wife in churches in Groveland, Ill.; Grabill, Ind.; Peoria, Ill.; and Royal Oak, Mich. She loved being a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wilma's entire life was defined by her personal relationship with Christ. She lived for Him and faithfully reached out to neighbors with the Gospel. She was devoted to Grabill Missionary Church, where she served in a variety of ministries and enjoyed singing with the church's music group, the Senior Saints. Wilma is survived by her three children, John R. (Beth) Petersen of Fort Wayne, Philip B. (Debra) Petersen of St. Bonifacius, Minn., and Barbara A. (Michael) Spencer of Celina, Ohio. She is also survived by brothers, Paul A. Steiner and Richard L. Steiner, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Carolyn Rowell of New Haven and Sharon Connor of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis McCoy; and her husband, Pastor Vernon J. Petersen, in October of 2008. "All who knew her loved her and she will be greatly missed." Funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Grabill Missionary Church in memory of her.



