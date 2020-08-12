1/1
WILMA V. (WIECHELMAN) BERRY
1932 - 2020
WILMA V. (WIECHELMAN) BERRY, 87, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from Alzhei mer's Disease. Her husband Blaine Lee Berry, whom she married in 1959, died in 1978. Blaine and Wilma had no children but were beloved by many nieces and nephews. Wilma was born on Oct. 30, 1932 in Cedar County, Neb. She grew up in Hartington, Neb., and moved to Omaha in 1950. She worked for Mutual of Omaha for many years. After retiring, she moved to Fort Wayne to pursue her avocation of genealogy, as well as working for Lincoln Financial. She traveled extensively researching the Wiechelman, North and Haase families, discovering many relatives. In 2004 she moved to Council Bluffs to help care for her brother Duane, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. She was a devoted supporter of animal welfare, reducing homelessness, and veteran's aid. She is survived by her siblings, Mildred and Robert; and brother-in-law, Glenn. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Arthur, Irwin, Duane, Richard, and Dennis. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation nor graveside services.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 12, 2020.
