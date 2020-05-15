WILMER FREDERICK ARTHUR ROHRBACH, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 1, 1926, in Allen County, Ind., he was a son of Albert Rohrbach and Adella (Doctor) Rohrbach. Wilmer was united in marriage to Julia Seddelmeyer on Oct. 17, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, she preceded him in death on May 18, 1998. On Jan. 4, 2001, Wilmer married Mildred (Nuerge) Morton at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest; she survives. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest in Fort Wayne where he had served as the treasurer and trustee. Wilmer was a lifelong farmer. Wilmer was the most wonderful, sweetest, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. Farming was always Wilmer's hobby. He enjoyed attending farm shows throughout the Midwest region with his family. Surviving are his wife, Mildred Morton-Rohrbach of Fort Wayne; twins, Doane (Vilma) Rohrbach of Fort Wayne and Diane (Thomas) Dietrich of Hoagland, Ind.; daughter, Cynthia Reynolds of Fort Wayne; son, Larry (Linda) Rohrbach of Fort Wayne; daughter, Nancy (Michael) Meadows of Fort Wayne; daughter, Shirley (Allen) Scott of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Faye Bauer of Antwerp, Ohio; stepson, Michael (Terry) Morton of Monroeville, Ind.; stepson, Douglas (Sheila) Morton of Fremont, Ind.; brother, Richard (Judy) Rohrbach of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, eight step -grandchildren, and 16 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Kenneth Rohrbach; daughter-in-law, Janet Rohrbach; and stepson-in-law, Greg Bauer. Everyone is invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page at Zwick & Jahn where a video will be posted of his service which will be held later on Monday. Pastor Josef Henning officiating. Burial Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2020.