WILTASHA "TASHA" DANIELS, 42, passed peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. She was a native of Fort Wayne and worked for Nelson Global. Surviving are her sons, Quantez and Travell Daniels; companion, Travis Reichert; mother, Gertrude Daniels; father, Willie (Barbara) Daniels; brother, Korean Daniels; sister, Nikella Brooks; grandchildren, Elijah and Delonte Daniels; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gerthia Daniels; grandparents, Fred and Vivian Kelsaw, Evans and Evelena Brooks; and several aunts and uncles. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2020