WILTASHA "TASHA" DANIELS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILTASHA "TASHA" DANIELS.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILTASHA "TASHA" DANIELS, 42, passed peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. She was a native of Fort Wayne and worked for Nelson Global. Surviving are her sons, Quantez and Travell Daniels; companion, Travis Reichert; mother, Gertrude Daniels; father, Willie (Barbara) Daniels; brother, Korean Daniels; sister, Nikella Brooks; grandchildren, Elijah and Delonte Daniels; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gerthia Daniels; grandparents, Fred and Vivian Kelsaw, Evans and Evelena Brooks; and several aunts and uncles. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.