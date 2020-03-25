Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WINIFRED JEAN "WINNIE" (DODGE) SCHELPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WINIFRED JEAN "WINNIE" (DODGE) SCHELPER, 92, of Fort Wayne, was taken into Gods arms on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born Aug. 21, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Walter S. Dodge and Iva Marie (Stager) Dodge. Winnie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was an artist and a painter in her younger days; a big collector of figurines, including Lladro figurines, bears and rabbits; and a lover of nature, especially animals. Winnie is survived by three nieces, Dawn Dodge (Michael) Nolan, Deborah (Sterling) Pierce and Sandra Sterling; two nephews, Steven Sterling and Andrew Dodge; two great nephews, Ian Sterling and Evan (Nicole) Nolan; a great-niece, Blythe Nolan; and a great-great nephew, Soren Nolan. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Joan I. Sterling and Richard C. Dodge. A graveside service will be held for family at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. "Our gratitude and a huge THANK YOU to Covington Hospice for being with her."



WINIFRED JEAN "WINNIE" (DODGE) SCHELPER, 92, of Fort Wayne, was taken into Gods arms on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born Aug. 21, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Walter S. Dodge and Iva Marie (Stager) Dodge. Winnie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was an artist and a painter in her younger days; a big collector of figurines, including Lladro figurines, bears and rabbits; and a lover of nature, especially animals. Winnie is survived by three nieces, Dawn Dodge (Michael) Nolan, Deborah (Sterling) Pierce and Sandra Sterling; two nephews, Steven Sterling and Andrew Dodge; two great nephews, Ian Sterling and Evan (Nicole) Nolan; a great-niece, Blythe Nolan; and a great-great nephew, Soren Nolan. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Joan I. Sterling and Richard C. Dodge. A graveside service will be held for family at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. "Our gratitude and a huge THANK YOU to Covington Hospice for being with her." Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close