WINIFRED JEAN "WINNIE" (DODGE) SCHELPER, 92, of Fort Wayne, was taken into Gods arms on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born Aug. 21, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Walter S. Dodge and Iva Marie (Stager) Dodge. Winnie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was an artist and a painter in her younger days; a big collector of figurines, including Lladro figurines, bears and rabbits; and a lover of nature, especially animals. Winnie is survived by three nieces, Dawn Dodge (Michael) Nolan, Deborah (Sterling) Pierce and Sandra Sterling; two nephews, Steven Sterling and Andrew Dodge; two great nephews, Ian Sterling and Evan (Nicole) Nolan; a great-niece, Blythe Nolan; and a great-great nephew, Soren Nolan. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Joan I. Sterling and Richard C. Dodge. A graveside service will be held for family at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. "Our gratitude and a huge THANK YOU to Covington Hospice for being with her."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020
