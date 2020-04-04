WOODA N. CARR, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 1, 2020, at Georgetown Place Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 2, 1923, in Jamestown, N.D., he was a son of Dr. John D. and Agnes C. (Thorp) Carr. Wooda attended Springerville Arizona High School, Phoenix College and in October of 1942 entered the U.S. Army military service where he served as a Chief Psychiatric Technician, retiring in 1966, as Sargent First Class, having served in both in World War II and the Korean War. His dominant interest was always in journalism and was a writer of "Pulp Magazines". He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Elks Lodge in Columbia City. He married Eunice E. (Meyer) Carr on May 3, 1955; she preceded him in death on April 1, 2007. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Carlotta Brown; and sister-in-law, Eileen Suetterlin. A private visitation will be held for friends at D O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the . Burial will be in the MRE Cemetery Berne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 4, 2020