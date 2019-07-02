WOODROW "BEAR" A. ORMISTON SR., 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born April 2, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harold and Dorothy Ormiston. He worked as a Teamster truck driver. Woody is survived by his son, Woodrow A. Ormiston Jr. of Fort Wayne; brothers, Jim (Laurie) Ormiston of Markle and John (Kay) Ormiston of Fremont; sisters, Diana (Marv) Hathaway of Roanoke and Nancy (Jack) Hensler of Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandson, Derick Ormiston of Fort Wayne; and his extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Michelle Hathaway. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with a Gremlin Bell Ceremony as part of the graveside service. Contributions in "Bear's" memory may be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles or AMVETS. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Ormiston family at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 2, 2019