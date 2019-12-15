Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YIORDANA M. QUANDT. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

YIORDANA M. QUANDT, 64, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness. Born Sept. 18, 1955, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Dorothy and Roy Boneff Sr. Donna attended Bishop Luers High School and graduated in 1973. She then worked at Lincoln Life Insurance for 35 years, retiring in 2011. Donna married Jim Quandt on July 27, 1979 and together they had three children with four grandchildren. Donna loved being a "Nana" and spending as much time as possible with her grandbabies. She also enjoyed reading and gardening. To the people that knew her she was organized, hard working and a loyal friend. To her family she was the best representation of faith in God and courage in the face of illness and death. She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Ashlei (Josh) Davis and Lauren Quandt; son, Ryan Quandt; grandchildren, Justin, Maddie, Nathan Davis and Zachary Quandt; mother, Dorothy Boneff; sisters, Candice and Tina Boneff; brothers, Roy Jr. (Jeri), Matt Sr. and Tony Boneff; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Roy Boneff Sr.; and brother, Scott Boneff. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. (the public is welcome). Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit



YIORDANA M. QUANDT, 64, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness. Born Sept. 18, 1955, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Dorothy and Roy Boneff Sr. Donna attended Bishop Luers High School and graduated in 1973. She then worked at Lincoln Life Insurance for 35 years, retiring in 2011. Donna married Jim Quandt on July 27, 1979 and together they had three children with four grandchildren. Donna loved being a "Nana" and spending as much time as possible with her grandbabies. She also enjoyed reading and gardening. To the people that knew her she was organized, hard working and a loyal friend. To her family she was the best representation of faith in God and courage in the face of illness and death. She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Ashlei (Josh) Davis and Lauren Quandt; son, Ryan Quandt; grandchildren, Justin, Maddie, Nathan Davis and Zachary Quandt; mother, Dorothy Boneff; sisters, Candice and Tina Boneff; brothers, Roy Jr. (Jeri), Matt Sr. and Tony Boneff; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Roy Boneff Sr.; and brother, Scott Boneff. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. (the public is welcome). Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close