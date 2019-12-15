YIORDANA M. QUANDT, 64, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness. Born Sept. 18, 1955, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Dorothy and Roy Boneff Sr. Donna attended Bishop Luers High School and graduated in 1973. She then worked at Lincoln Life Insurance for 35 years, retiring in 2011. Donna married Jim Quandt on July 27, 1979 and together they had three children with four grandchildren. Donna loved being a "Nana" and spending as much time as possible with her grandbabies. She also enjoyed reading and gardening. To the people that knew her she was organized, hard working and a loyal friend. To her family she was the best representation of faith in God and courage in the face of illness and death. She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Ashlei (Josh) Davis and Lauren Quandt; son, Ryan Quandt; grandchildren, Justin, Maddie, Nathan Davis and Zachary Quandt; mother, Dorothy Boneff; sisters, Candice and Tina Boneff; brothers, Roy Jr. (Jeri), Matt Sr. and Tony Boneff; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Roy Boneff Sr.; and brother, Scott Boneff. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. (the public is welcome). Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019