YVONNE BLANCHE (OLIVER) WILLIAMS, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Born June 6, 1939 in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Marcellus and Eva (Burt) Oliver-Gray. Private Celebration of Life service for limited family is noon Wednesday, Aug, 12, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, with walk-through viewing from 11 a.m. to noon. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com