YVONNE "VONNIE" M. MARCUM, 66, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late George and Lenora Stoller. Vonnie was a faithful member of The Chapel and served as the funeral coordinator. She was the co-owner of Mechanix Unlimited Corp, and also worked for D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home for over 14 years as a funeral assistant. Vonnie will be remembered for the love and caring nature she showed others and her strong Christian faith. She is survived by her husband, Carl Marcum of Fort Wayne; children, Joetta Risner of Fort Wayne and Jeremy (Jennifer) Risner of Fishers, Ind.; stepchildren, Kenneth Marcum, Beverly Marcum and Michael (Katrina) Marcum, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jacob Risner, Taylor Hawkins, and Cameron, Casey, Lucas, and Kendrick Marcum; and great-grandchildren, Spencer Marcum, Brooklyn Marcum, and Luca Hawkins. Vonnie was also preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Stoller. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S., with calling three hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to The Chapel. To sign the online guestbook, visit



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

