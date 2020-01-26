YVONNE SCHAEFER, 88, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side. She was the daughter of George and Margaret deLeon, wife of Clarence (Pete Schaefer), mother to Karen Crill and Gary Schaefer. Yvonne graduated from New Haven High School and the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. She was a mother, homemaker and nurse for Parkview Hospital. She also worked for Dr. Emme in Harlan, until his retirement. Yvonne was a selfless, caring, kind and patient person. As a mother, grandma and great-grandma, she was always eager to play games, do puzzles, read and nurture her family. She will be greatly missed. Yvonne is survived by her children, Karen Schaefer-Crill of Harlan and Gary (Sheri) Schaefer of Spencerville; sisters, Sharon deLeon of Santa Monica, Calif. and Falaise deLeon of Fort Wayne; brothers, Jerry deLeon and Richard (Jim) (Carol) deLeon, Dale (LaVon) deLeon, all of Fort Wayne, and Jack deLeon of Galloway, Ohio; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 West Coliseum, Fort Wayne. Donations are welcome to Heartland Hospice or The Cedars.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020