ZELIA PARKER, 99, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital after 27 years of service. Surviving are her son, Leroy Gleason; sisters, Willie Hester Moody and Della (Walker) England; eight grandchildren, Tammie (Timmy) Johnson, Darryl (Jane) Poindexter, Veronica Poindexter, Leslie Gleason, LaShawn Tinker, Sherryl Tinker, Shaun Talley and Krystal Talley and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service is noon Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019