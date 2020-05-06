ZERL R. MATER
1927 - 2020
ZERL R. MATER, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 25, 1927, in Rockville, Ind., Zerl was the son of the late Jesse and Francis Mater. He also served in the Navy during World War II and was a conductor for the Nickel Plate / Norfolk & Southern Railroad for many years. Zerl is survived by his wife, Angela Mater; son, Joseph (Margie) Mater of O'Fallon, Ill.; daughter, Brenda Mendez of Fishers, Ind.; stepdaughter, Lori (Frank) McCutcheon of Fort Wayne; stepson, John Malay of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Private services will be held. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
