Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hellenic Center
Dover, NH
DOVER - Abigail Olsen, 21, of Dover, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Dover, N.H., on January 8, 1998 she was the daughter of Anne Marie Olsen-Hayward and Brett Olsen.

She is survived by her sister Megan D'Arsie and her spouse Luca; niece Feya; brother Bradley and his fiancée Lauren Dennis; brother Isaac; sister Bella; sister Sophia; and sister Liza Hayward.

Abby was known for her kindness, determination and caring nature. Her thoughtfulness could be seen daily as she interacted with people in her work of hospitality. Abby's future goals were always around helping others. She had big dreams and never settled for less. Abby's infectious laugh always warmed those around her and she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.

SERVICES: Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Hellenic Center in Dover, New Hampshire.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
