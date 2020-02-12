|
DOVER – Adele A (Seavey) Timmins, 87, formerly of Rochester passed away at the Dover home of her daughter and son-in-law, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born in Rochester, N.H. on March 30, 1932, daughter of Ernest and Alexina (Ferland) Seavey, attended local schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1950.
She married John Joseph Timmins Jr. at St. Mary's Church in Rochester on Oct. 22, 1955. Adele and Jocko then moved to Dover and raised four children. She returned to Rochester after her husband's death in 1996 where she resided until recently.
She enjoyed golf, travel, family gatherings, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sports, theater, chorus, and concert band.
Adele is predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters, Richard, Phyllis (Hanratty), Arline (Hamel), Paul, and Daniel.
Adele is survived by daughters, Natalie and her husband Malcolm Starling of Dover, Linda Nye of North Hampton, Joanne Jones of Rochester, and son John and wife Rebecca of Canaan, N.H.; a brother James and wife Jane Seavey of Florida; grandchildren, Valerie (Starling) and husband Michael Bastianelli, Kevin Starling, Joshua Nye, Jess Jones, Jacob Jones, Molly Timmins and Meghan Timmins; great-grandchildren Hailey Taylor and Callie Bastianelli, and many loving nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Edgerly Funeral Home 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church 71 Lowell St., in Rochester, N.H.
Burial will take place in the spring at St Mary's Cemetery, Dover, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Continuum Arts Collective, 76 Lower Main St., N. Berwick, Maine 03906. http://continuumamarts.org/
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020