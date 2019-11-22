|
|
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Agnes Heon Nelson, 91, of Zephyrhills, Fla., and formerly of Somersworth, N.H. died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The daughter of Arthur J. Vincent and Marie O. (Poulin) Vincent, she was born on December 7, 1927 in Rochester, N.H.
She is survived by her three children, Janet (Roger) Gagne and Richard (Tammy) Heon all of Fla., and Celeste (Guy) Riendeau of N.H.; her stepson Dr. James (Dr. Sharon) Nelson of Pa. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, an extended step-family, her sister-in-law, Laurette Heon of N.H. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Adrienne, her two brothers Arthur Jr. and Francis, her two husbands Laurent G. Heon and John A. Nelson and a great-granddaughter Kelsey Gagne.
SERVICES: Interment will follow in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to in her memory.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019