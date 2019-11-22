Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 783-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Heon Nelson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Heon Nelson Obituary
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Agnes Heon Nelson, 91, of Zephyrhills, Fla., and formerly of Somersworth, N.H. died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The daughter of Arthur J. Vincent and Marie O. (Poulin) Vincent, she was born on December 7, 1927 in Rochester, N.H.

She is survived by her three children, Janet (Roger) Gagne and Richard (Tammy) Heon all of Fla., and Celeste (Guy) Riendeau of N.H.; her stepson Dr. James (Dr. Sharon) Nelson of Pa. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, an extended step-family, her sister-in-law, Laurette Heon of N.H. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Adrienne, her two brothers Arthur Jr. and Francis, her two husbands Laurent G. Heon and John A. Nelson and a great-granddaughter Kelsey Gagne.

SERVICES: Interment will follow in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to in her memory.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -