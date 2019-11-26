Home

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Newmarket, NH
Albert "Cas" Caswell Jr. Obituary
HAMPTON - Albert "Cas" Caswell Jr., of Hampton, N.H., and formerly of Newmarket, N.H., died peacefully surrounded by family members at the Rockingham County Nursing Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Cas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary (Costello) Caswell; daughters Pam Caswell and Donna (Jay) Dugal; sons Albert (Susan) Caswell III and Martin (Pamela)Caswell; grandchildren Erik, Tyler, and Jeff (Sasha) Dugal, and Valerie and Andrew Caswell; great-grandchildren Sofia and Lilliana Dugal; several nieces and nephews and many good friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Caswell, and sister, Margaret Grochmal.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 29, from 2-6 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket, to be followed by a brief memorial service and gathering to honor Cas. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 10 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Rockingham Nursing Home. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
