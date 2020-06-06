KENNEBUNK, Maine - Albert Cormier, 81, of Moncton Court in Kennebunk, formerly a long time resident of Somersworth, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. Albert was born on September 13, 1938 in Rochester New Hampshire, the son of the late Eugene and Lillian (Tapscott) Cormier.
Albert served his country in the United States Navy. Most of his working career was spent with Cumberland Farms, starting as a manager in the local Dover, N.H. store working his way up to a regional Vice President of Gulf Oil, Division of Cumberland Farms.
He enjoyed his home in Somersworth and was an active member of the community serving on the City Council, and a Commissioner on the Somersworth Housing Authority.
In his younger years Al enjoyed time spent RVing, snowmobiling with family and friends at Twin Mountain/Bretton Woods and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was an avid sports fan and long time season ticket holder for the New England Patriots.
He showed his love and support for his family by attending every sporting event his grandsons were playing in and he could always be found in the bleachers of a playing field, a gymnasium or hockey arena. Most of his time in the last few years, was spent with his wife Joanne at the RiverRidge Center and at Silver Lake with family and friends where he enjoyed "captaining" the family's pontoon boat. He also enjoyed when he could, an occasional trip to Oxford Casino.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Joanne (Jablonski) Cormier; his children, Donna and Roland Lapointe, David and Jennifer Cormier, Denise Stuart; stepchildren, John and Sharon Beauchain, Michele Burns, Mike and Kara Fuller; his sister and brother in-law, Anne and Nick Stoma; and his aunt Eileen (Tapscott) Cole. His grandchildren include Christopher and Meredith Lapointe, Ryan Lapointe and his fiancé Sarah Brennan, Kendall and Sarah Cormier, Trevor Stuart, Katherine Hopper, Michael and Stephen Beauchain, Jennifer and Kevin Bigda, Aiden, Sean, Addie and Noah Fuller; great-grandchildren, Connor and Declan Lapointe, Olivia and Winnie Hopper, Gavin Cheney and Mikayla Bigda.; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Stephen, Nicole, Amanda, Brittany, Nicholas, Sophia, Owen, Madison, Ava and Liam.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bernierfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association. Care for the Cormier family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.